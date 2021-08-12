Sicily, Greece, Turkey, and Algeria are all engulfed in flames

The southwest Italian city of Syracuse saw enormously high temperatures on Wednesday, with the temperature reaching 48.8C (119.8F) throughout the day. For context, the highest temperature ever recorded in Europe was 48C (118.4F) in Athens in 1977.

Though you could be inclined to celebrate with a day at the beach, the soaring temperatures in Syracuse, Sicily, are actually part of a larger disturbing picture. The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) is yet to confirm these temperatures, but it is one puzzle piece in a larger heat crisis sweeping much of Europe.

Wildfires in Greece, Algeria, and Turkey have meant countless people have been evacuated from their homes. Firefighters from the UK have been sent to Greece to help battle the blaze, Sky News reports.

But why is this happening?

Rising temperatures do point to one obvious subject, climate change. However, it is believed that heatwaves driven by hot air from North Africa have spread across large parts of the Mediterranean in the last few days.

WMO’s Randy Cerveny says the temperature claims are “suspicious, so we’re not going to make any immediate determination.”

“It doesn’t sound terribly plausible,” he added. “But we’re not going to dismiss it.”

More than 3,000 firefighting operations have been conducted across Sicily and Calabria in recent days, which includes seven planes flying overhead with to combat the flames from the sky.

Syracuse’s mayor, Francesco Italia, told Italian newspaper La Repubblica the record “worries us”.

“We are devastated by the fires and our ecosystem – one of the richest and most precious in Europe – is at risk.”We are in full emergency,” he concluded.