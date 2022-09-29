As Ian Batters Florida, Puerto Ricans Fear Being Forgotten

“There is a lot that Congress can do … before the next emergency hits Florida and all the attention goes away,” Frankie Miranda, president and CEO of the Hispanic Federation, said before Ian’s landfall.

A stopgap government funding measure that Congress began considering Tuesday would provide short-term flexibility for the Federal Emergency Management Agency to disburse money at a higher rate from the disaster relief fund to help respond to Fiona in Puerto Rico and severe flooding in Alaska. The funds could also be used for Ian recovery efforts.

Biden’s major-disaster declaration for Puerto Rico last week covers 100 percent of the costs of recovery actions such as debris removal and emergency protective measures there, though only for 30 days. FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell said Tuesday that the agency did not yet have an estimate for those costs.

Now, FEMA and other federal agencies must address the wreckage from Ian, which has also lured media attention from Fiona’s impact on places such as Puerto Rico and Atlantic Canada.

Criswell said Tuesday that the agency remains committed to its Fiona response in Puerto Rico, as well as the flooding in Alaska, despite its preparations in Florida. FEMA did not make an official available for an interview.

“We remain focused on helping Puerto Rico restore critical services like power and water, and our staff remain engaged with families to help them through the application process” for individual assistance from FEMA, Criswell said during the White House press briefing Tuesday.

She noted that the Biden administration added the final four municipalities in Puerto Rico to the major-disaster declaration on Tuesday, “so now the entire commonwealth has that available to them.”

But activists question why it took so long to include all of Puerto Rico’s 78 municipalities in the declaration.