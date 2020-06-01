LONDON-The Federation of St Kitts and Nevis has met the six criteria set by the World Health Organisation guiding whether to ease lockdown restrictions. The Caribbean twin islands have no more active COVID-19 cases, with all 15 recovered, and no related deaths. However Prime Minister Timothy Harris is in no rush to open the country’s borders, though restrictions are being relaxed gradually. Meanwhile, foreign investors are showing more interest in applying for Citizenship by Investment (CBI) from St Kitts and Nevis.

The cautious approach and easing of lockdown measures appears to have triggered more interest from foreign investors seeking second citizenship from St Kitts and Nevis.

Les Khan, the CEO of the Federation’s Citizenship by Investment Unit, explained for Arab News last week that “citizenship acts as an insurance policy.” He believes that safety and travel flexibility are some of the main reasons for this. Moreover, he says that “people are looking for alternative lifestyles,” asking “where else would you want to be other than in the Caribbean, on one of the finest islands?”

The fastest and safest way to obtain second citizenship from St Kitts and Nevis is the fund option, starting at US$150,000.