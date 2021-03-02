BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Underdogs ASC Jay Hawks overcame the odds to dethrone defending champions Bird Rock Uprisers in a highly exciting game, held at Basketball City on Saturday February 27, to clinch the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis Junior Division Under-20 Basketball Championship Title.

Being seeded fourth at the semi-finals stage was no hindrance for the determined ASC Jay Hawks players when in the final of a best-of-three games they beat second-seeded and defending champions Bird Rock Uprisers 102-92.

The game saw playoffs’ MVP Aaron Wilkinson of ASC Jay Hawks scoring 41 points, and making nine rebounds, four assists and three steals in the very tight game that had the eventual champions narrowly leading all the way.

Wilkinson’s gallant exploits were emulated by his colleagues, Zendai Richards, who scored 20 points and returned 15 rebounds, eight assists and three steals, while Makimba Fahie scored 22 points, returned 13 rebounds, two assists and two steals.

For Bird Rock Uprisers the league’s MVP Cecil Angel scored 29 points, Luis Amparo scored 23 points, while Gary Thompson scored 21 points.

Distribution of awards and trophies was done immediately after the game by Marketing and Product Development Officer at the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis, Ms. Chantelle Rochester, assisted by President of the St. Kitts Amateur Basketball Association (SKABA), Glenville Jeffers.

ASC Jay Hawks players were all awarded individual championship medals and the club took the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis Junior Division Under-20 Championship Trophy, while players on the Bird Rock Uprisers team received individual second place medals and the club took the second place trophy.

Awarded for ‘most points’ was Cecil Angel of Bird Rock Uprisers, 292; ‘Most rebounds’ Cadeau Straun of Ram’s Hitters, 160; ‘most assists’ Aaron Wilkinson of ASC Jay Hawks, 36; ‘most steals’ Cecil Angel of Bird Rock Uprisers, 64; ‘most blocks’ Nigel Challenger of Wolf Pack, 45; while the league’s MVP was Cecil Angel of Bird Rock Uprisers.

“As the proud sponsors of the junior basketball league, we at the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis wish to congratulate the St Kitts Amateur Basketball Association for overcoming hardships brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic to execute a successful league,” said Ms. Rochester. “Keeping our youth constructively occupied through sports should receive the support of all as we aspire to develop our Federation holistically.”

Six clubs took part in the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis Junior Division Under-20 Championship League, which started in mid-January. These were the defending champions Bird Rock Uprisers, Ram’s Hitters, ASC Jay Hawks, Ram’s FRUTA Falcons, Dynamic Ballerz from Nevis, and AC Wolf Pack.

Teams played each other twice and in the end two teams, Dynamic Ballerz from Nevis, and AC Wolf Pack eliminated, while four teams proceeded on to the playoffs. Ram’s Hitters were top seeded, followed in order by the defending champions Bird Rock Uprisers, Ram’s FRUTA Falcons, and ASC Jay Hawks.

In the semi-finals fourth seeded ASC Jay Hawks beat top seeded Ram’s Hitters 77-57 while second seeded Bird Rock Uprisers beat third seeded Ram’s FRUTA Falcons 97-94 to set the stage for the Bird Rock Uprisers and ASC Jay Hawks final.

In the first of best of three finals, defending champions Bird Rock Uprisers beat ASC Jay Hawks 104-92, but ASC Jay Hawks turned the tables on the defending champions by beating them 102-69 in the second game to set the stage for the final game played on Saturday February 27, which was won by ASC Jay Hawks.