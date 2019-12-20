Crime statistics for 2019 are currently lower than the last two years, said Assistant Commissioner of Police with responsibility for Operations, Adolph Adams while appearing on a recent “Policing with You” radio programme.

ACP Adams said that this achievement is largely due to strategies implemented by the High Command in their 2019 Policing Plan, explaining the High Command set a mandate to reduce major crimes by at least 20% which the Police Force has been successful in attaining. As a result, St. Kitts and Nevis has been “a much safer place to live and to do business” according to the ACP.

“We have put a number of strategies in place to make our federation safe. We have put a lot of resources into prevention and that includes intelligence-led policing, targeted operations, engaging stakeholders, community policing, continuous improvement and administration,” he said.

He said a recent shift sees more of their programmes geared towards children so they can be nurtured and guided in a positive direction.

“The High Command thought it was best to strategise and bring about programmes we can engage our children in and steer them away from a life of crime and a life of gangsterism…in doing so, I think we will have a more productive society if we guide our children in a positive path. One of the things that we are trying to push is community policing. We are really reaching out to our communities by way of youth engagement programmes,” he added.

He went on to say the National Intervention Team had become the face of the organization as it relates to community policing, specifically with children, noting they have several community outreach programmes including the Explorer’s Clubs — which have a membership of over 700.

“We are already seeing the effects of our plans. We have seen the drastic reduction of crime by almost 30 percent and an increase in the detection rate. I think this is one of the best times that police is enjoying since I’m into crime fighting. As a community and as a Police Force we have been doing good so far. I am very thankful for all the information that has been coming to the Police from the community in order for us to be so successful in fighting crime,” he said.