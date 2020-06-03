After days of rage and convulsions of violence scarred dozens of American cities as police and protesters confronted each other, protests overnight were largely peaceful.

The nation’s streets were calmer than they have been in days since the killing of George Floyd set off demonstrations against police brutality and injustice against African Americans, not seen on such a scale in decades.

An AP tally as of this morning found there had been at least 9,300 arrests nationwide since the unrest began.

An 8 p.m. curfew didn’t stop thousands of defiant demonstrators from marching through the streets of New York City throughout the night though some of the wanton destruction seen over the last few nights was quelled.

NYPD officers forced two AP journalists to stop covering the protests, surrounding them, shoving them and cursing at them while yelling at them to go home. This, despite an order allowing media to remain on city streets.

A protest in Washington lacked the tension and violence of previous night’s demonstrations.

Several hundred people broke away from a massive peaceful protest in Portland, Oregon, and were confronted by police officers guarding a public building.

Donald Trump: The president appears to be privately backing off his threat to deploy troops to the states in order to quell protests over police brutality, according to AP sources. White House officials say this week’s response to demonstrations across the country indicates that local governments should be able to restore order themselves. Earlier, Trump pressed governors to put down the violence and demanded that New York call up the National Guard to stop the “lowlifes and losers.”

The American Story: What does the United States of America mean? The hard times that have befallen the nation in 2020 have revealed an increasingly evident truth: The storylines that have long held it together are coming apart. From the pandemic to unemployment to the upheaval after George Floyd’s death, American narratives have fractured into many little pieces. In a land where many people tell different versions of the American story, how does the country figure out which ones define it? AP national writer Ted Anthony has this compelling story.

Worldwide Chokeholds: The death of George Floyd has renewed scrutiny of immobilization techniques long used in policing around the world. There has been criticism of techniques that have been blamed for asphyxiations and other deaths in police custody beyond American shores, John Leicester reports from France where, just days after Floyd died, another black man writhed on the tarmac of a street in Paris as a police officer pressed his knee on his neck during an arrest.

US Curfews: From New York City to Fargo cities say they have imposed curfews to keep the peace. But the deadlines aren’t hard and fast — many of them have exceptions for people heading to and from work, reporters, public transportation and even people buying groceries. A curfew allows police the ability without any other reason to threaten to arrest or detain crowds of protesters that linger or groups that appear to be a danger to order. Curfews have been installed in Los Angeles, Atlanta, Denver, Philadelphia and hundreds of other cities and communities.

Minneapolis Neighborhood Watch: A week of civil unrest has led some of the shellshocked city’s residents near the epicenter of the violence to take steps to protect their homes and neighborhoods. They’ve stocked up on fire extinguishers and buckets, and formed scores of loose neighborhood watch groups to share what they view as suspicious activity, Kathleen Hennessey and Tim Sullivan report.

Misinformation-Antifa Claims: In the days since Trump blamed antifa activists for an eruption of violence, social media has lit up with false rumors that the far-left-leaning group is transporting people to wreak havoc on cities. Twitter even busted one of the instigators behind the fake social media chatter after determining that a tweet promising antifa planned to “move into residential areas” and “white” neighborhoods was sent by the white supremacy group Identity Evropa, Amanda Seitz reports.

Protests in top 25 US virus hot spots ignite fears of contagion; S. Korea reopens schools despite infections resurgence

As tens of thousands of people fill American streets in close proximity to protest the killing of George Floyd, public health experts fear the crowds, tear gas and arrests will lead to new transmissions of coronavirus.

An AP review found that in the last week, protests have been held in every one of the 25 American communities with the highest concentrations of new virus cases. Michelle R. Smith and Nicky Forster have that story

Some have seen major protests over multiple days. The protests come as communities across the nation loosen restrictions on businesses and public life that have helped to slow the spread, deepening concern that the two taken together could create a resurgence in cases nationally.

South Korea: The country has reported 49 new cases, continuing a resurgence of the virus as the government defended its decision to reopen schools despite health risks. The figures bring national totals to 11,590 infections and 273 deaths. All but one of the new cases were reported from the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area.

Italy: One of the worst-hit countries, Italy is steadily making its cautious way back to some semblance of normalcy and today reopens its regional and national borders for travel.

