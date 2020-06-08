It’s been two weeks since George Floyd died after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after he stopped responding.

The pandemic-hit landscape appears to have changed in America in this time of great era-defining tumult, with reverberations all over the world.

Floyd’s death sparked nationwide protests in the U.S. demanding a reckoning with institutional racism that have sometimes resulted in clashes with police, but many officers took a less aggressive stance over the weekend when demonstrations were overwhelmingly peaceful, Jake Seiner, Lisa Marie Pane and Kimberlee Kruesi report.

Minneapolis Police: A majority of the members of the Minneapolis City Council say they support disbanding the city’s police department. It’s an aggressive stance that comes just as the state has launched a civil rights investigation after George Floyd’s death. Nine of the council’s 12 members appeared with activists at a rally in a city park and vowed to end the department under the current system. The first concrete changes came Friday when the city agreed to ban chokeholds and neck restraints. A more complete remaking of the department is likely to unfold in the coming months.

George Floyd Memorial: Mourners in his hometown of Houston will be able to view his casket today, as the series of memorials in his honor reach their final stop. A six-hour public viewing will be held at a Houston church. Visitors must wear a mask and gloves to comply with coronavirus-related guidelines. Floyd’s funeral and burial will be Tuesday.

Duty to Intervene: Minneapolis police have for years required officers to intervene when they see colleagues using unreasonable force. Experts say such rules will always run up against police culture and fear of being branded a “rat.”

Power dynamics may have been magnified in the Floyd case because two of the four officers were rookies and the most senior one on the scene was a training officer, Derek Chauvin, who had his knee pressing down on the back of Floyd’s neck. Bernard Condon and Todd Richmond have that story.

Chauvin will appear in court today for the first time after being charged.

Man drives at protesters in Seattle shoots one person. Seattle mayor, police chief criticized for police use of flashbangs, pepper spray

Thousands march in NYC as curfew ends and peace prevails.

Sen. Mitt Romney becomes the first known Republican senator to march, joining a Black Lives Matter protest in DC.

Photos of Global Protests: Like the coronavirus, racism pays no attention to borders. Across the world, people representing a broad spectrum of society have marched to protest racial injustice and police brutality at home and abroad. They sought not just to show solidarity with protesters in America, but also to shine a spotlight on the inequalities that scar their own nations. Images by AP photographers around the globe. Words by Pan Pylas.

Trump Campaign: President Donald Trump and his aides have grown increasingly concerned about his reelection chances as his standing has taken a pummeling over his handling of the pandemic and during a wave of protests against racial injustice. His allies worry that the president has done something that his November foe has been unable to accomplish: igniting enthusiasm in a Democratic Party base that has been lukewarm to former Vice President Joe Biden, Jonathan Lemire and Zeke Miller report.

Congressional Democrats: They are coming out with legislation to overhaul police accountability, expected today. The Justice in Policing Act would overhaul legal protections for police, create a national database of excessive-force episodes and set new standards for police training. The AP’s Lisa Mascaro obtained a draft outline of the package.

The Big Apple is Ripe Again

After three months of suffering the nation’s most devastating and deadly virus crisis, followed by protests, unrest and a curfew, just lifted, New York City is trying to turn a page as a limited range of industries reopen today.

It’s an inflection point as the city that went from never sleeping to deeply troubled sleep tries to get back to business. Amid these first steps at recovery, there is concern. One New Yorker in a health-related job told AP, “I don’t know if it’s ever going to be like it was.”

Construction, manufacturing, wholesalers and previously “nonessential” retailers can resume work, with restrictions. Shops can reopen for delivery and pickup, though they can’t yet have customers browsing inside, reports Jennifer Peltz.

New Zealand: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she’s confident the country has halted the spread of the coronavirus after the last known infected person in the country recovered. It has been 17 days since the last new case was reported in New Zealand. Today also marked the first time since late February that there have been no active cases.

Brazil’s Bad Numbers: President Jair Bolsonaro’s government has stopped publishing a running total of coronavirus deaths and infections in a move that critics call an attempt to hide the true toll of the disease. The move came after official numbers showed Brazil had the third-highest number of deaths in the world, surpassing Italy. It has the second most infections, just behind the U.S.

Bolsonaro claimed over the weekend that disease totals are “not representative” of the country’s current situation. Experts, however, have been saying for months that Brazil’s statistics are woeful, and in some cases manipulated, so it may never be possible to understand the depth of the pandemic in the country, Diane Jeantet reports from Rio de Janeiro.

Jobs Not Coming Back: Even as the U.S. economy begins to flicker back to life, job cuts slow and some laid-off people are called back to work, the scope of the devastation left by the viral pandemic has grown distressingly clear to millions who’d hoped for a quick return to work: They may not be going back anytime soon. The harsh reality is that May’s rehirings, with the economy adding 2.5 million jobs, aren’t expected to continue at the same pace, Alexandra Olson and Mae Anderson report.

Empty Stadiums: The roar of the crowd has long been a staple of major sports and a clear advantage for the home team. When the virus risk wanes enough to allow the games to begin again, the very essence of these events will be missing for at least awhile. Players in all leagues have expressed their hesitance to lose the on-site fan support they’ve trained to thrive on and say they will have to create their own energy.