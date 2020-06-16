Another grieving African American family, now painfully bereft, before the cameras, making heartfelt pleas. Through tears, relatives of Rayshard Brooks, a black man killed by a white Atlanta police officer outside a drive-thru, demanded changes in the criminal justice system and called on protesters to refrain from violence, report Russ Bynum and Kate Brumback. This latest death came amid heightened tensions across the U.S. three weeks after George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis. “Not only are we hurt, we are angry,” said Chassidy Evans, Brooks’ niece. “When does it stop? We’re not only pleading for justice. We’re pleading for change.” What Happened?: Could the police shooting in Atlanta have been prevented? It’s being hotly debated by law enforcement experts and others. The main question: Could officers have done something to avoid using deadly force? Could they have let him walk home rather than arrest him? Lisa Marie Pane has this special report. New Mexico: A man was shot last night as protesters in the state’s largest city tried to tear down a bronze statue of a Spanish conquistador outside the Albuquerque Museum. Police said the man is listed in critical but stable condition. A confrontation erupted between protesters and a group of armed men who were trying to protect the statue before protesters tried to pull it down using a chain and a pickax. Seattle: The City Council has voted unanimously to bar police from using tear gas, pepper spray and several other crowd control devices after officers repeatedly used them on mostly peaceful demonstrators protesting racism and police brutality. Hanging Deaths Investigation: Federal authorities will review local investigations into the hanging deaths of two black men in Southern California to determine whether federal law was violated. White House-Congress: President Donald Trump is set to announce executive actions on police procedures as Senate Republicans prepare to unveil a package of policing proposals of their own. Banner Removal: A large Black Lives Matter banner has been removed from the U.S. Embassy building in South Korea three days after it was raised there in solidarity with protesters back home. Ambassador Harry Harris had tweeted about the raising of the banner, saying that his embassy “stands in solidarity with fellow Americans grieving and peacefully protesting to demand positive change.” Europe Tasers: France’s government is testing stun guns for wider use and backing off a ban on police chokeholds after French police staged protests around the country last week. The government says it will allow chokeholds until a better immobilization tactic emerges, despite promising to abandon it after the death of George Floyd. US Supreme Court says gay, transgender workers protected by law In a historic and unexpected ruling, the Supreme Court stated that a landmark civil rights law protects gay, lesbian and transgender people from discrimination in employment, a resounding victory for LGBT rights from a conservative court. The court decided by a 6-3 vote that a key provision of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 known as Title VII that bars job discrimination because of sex, among other reasons, encompasses bias against people because of their sexual orientation or gender identity, reports Mark Sherman from Washington. The outcome is expected to have a big impact for the estimated 8.1 million LGBT workers across the country because most states don’t protect them from workplace discrimination. An estimated 11.3 million LGBT people live in the U.S., according to the Williams Institute at the UCLA law school. Website Glitch: People trying to read the major ruling got more suspense than they bargained for. A glitch on the court’s website meant many people trying to see the decision initially saw only a single page of the 172-page decision.