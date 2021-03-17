Good morning from Rome. Authorities say shootings at two massage parlors in Atlanta left eight people dead, many of them women of Asian descent. A 21-year-old suspect was taken into custody after a manhunt in southwest Georgia. A new report shows white supremacist propaganda reached alarming levels in the U.S. last year. In the Netherlands, voters head to the polls for the final day of a virus-hit election. And the pandemic is taking its toll on St. Patrick’s Day: In New York City, the event celebrating Irish heritage is going to be largely virtual for the second year in a row.

Also this morning:

US report says Putin approved operations to help Trump in the election

Tiger Woods is back home in Florida, recovering from LA car crash

KARL RITTER

Southern Europe News Director

The Associated Press

Rome