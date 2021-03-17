March 16, 2021
Good morning from Rome. Authorities say shootings at two massage parlors in Atlanta left eight people dead, many of them women of Asian descent. A 21-year-old suspect was taken into custody after a manhunt in southwest Georgia. A new report shows white supremacist propaganda reached alarming levels in the U.S. last year. In the Netherlands, voters head to the polls for the final day of a virus-hit election. And the pandemic is taking its toll on St. Patrick’s Day: In New York City, the event celebrating Irish heritage is going to be largely virtual for the second year in a row.
Also this morning:
- US report says Putin approved operations to help Trump in the election
- Tiger Woods is back home in Florida, recovering from LA car crash
The Rundown
ATLANTA (AP) — Shootings at two massage parlors in Atlanta and one in the suburbs Tuesday evening left eight people dead, many of them women of Asian descent, authorities said. A 21-year-old man……Read More
NEW YORK (AP) — White supremacist propaganda reached alarming levels across the U.S. in 2020, according to a new report that the Anti-Defamation League provided to The Associated… …Read More
WASHINGTON (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized influence operations to help Donald Trump in last November’s presidential election, according to a declassified intelligence… …Read More
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Thousands of voting booths opened across the Netherlands early Wednesday on the final day of a general election overshadowed by the coronavirus pandemic, with… …Read More
NEW YORK (AP) — A largely virtual St. Patrick’s Day is planned for New York City on Wednesday, one year after the annual parade celebrating Irish heritage became one of the city’s first… …Read More
OTHER TOP STORIES
BEIRUT (AP) — Daraa was an impoverished, neglected provincial city in the farmlands of Syria’s south, an overwhelmingly Sunni Muslim backwater far from the more cosmopoli…Read More
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Fresh off a stop in Tokyo, President Joe Biden’s top diplomat and defense chief traveled to South Korea on Wednesday, a day after North Korea ma…Read More
NEW YORK (AP) — President Joe Biden said Tuesday New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo should resign if the state attorney general’s investigation confirms the sexual harassment all…Read More
Tiger Woods is back at home in Florida to resume his recovery from career-threatening leg injuries he suffered when his SUV ran off a road and down a hill in the Los Ange…Read More