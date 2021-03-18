Good morning from Warsaw. Asian Americans are grieving after an attack on Atlanta-area massage parlors that killed eight people, mostly Asian women. The white gunman has been charged in the killings as investigators seek a motive in the worst mass killing in the U.S in almost two years.

President Joe Biden gives little credit to Donald Trump as the U.S. sees a pandemic recovery.

Meanwhile, Republicans seize on Trump’s trademark issue of immigration as they try to regain the upper hand in the face of Biden’s early popularity.

Also this morning:

World awaits review from Europe’s medical regulator on whether AstraZeneca shots are linked to blood clots

Ford says remote work will outlast pandemic for thousands of its workers

15th-century Chinese bowl found at yard sale sells for $722,00

VANESSA GERA

The Associated Press

Warsaw, Poland