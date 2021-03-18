March 18, 2021
Good morning from Warsaw. Asian Americans are grieving after an attack on Atlanta-area massage parlors that killed eight people, mostly Asian women. The white gunman has been charged in the killings as investigators seek a motive in the worst mass killing in the U.S in almost two years.
President Joe Biden gives little credit to Donald Trump as the U.S. sees a pandemic recovery.
Meanwhile, Republicans seize on Trump’s trademark issue of immigration as they try to regain the upper hand in the face of Biden’s early popularity.
Also this morning:
- World awaits review from Europe’s medical regulator on whether AstraZeneca shots are linked to blood clots
- Ford says remote work will outlast pandemic for thousands of its workers
- 15th-century Chinese bowl found at yard sale sells for $722,00
VANESSA GERA
The Associated Press
Warsaw, Poland
The Rundown
Asian Americans were already worn down by a year of pandemic-fueled racist attacks when a white gunman was charged with attacking three Atlanta-area massage parlors and killing eight people, most……Read More
ATLANTA (AP) — A series of shootings over nearly an hour at three Atlanta-area massage parlors left eight people dead and raised fears that the attack was yet another hate crime against Asian… …Read More
WASHINGTON (AP) — In President Joe Biden’s war against the coronavirus, former President Donald Trump hardly exists. The Democratic president ignored Trump in his first prime-time address to… …Read More
LONDON (AP) — The world is awaiting a decision from Europe’s top medical regulator on whether its initial investigation into whether there is any evidence to show the AstraZeneca coronavirus… …Read More
WASHINGTON (AP) — Delegation trips to the border. Apocalyptic warnings. A flurry of new conferences. Republicans still divided over former President Donald Trump’s legacy are seizing on his… …Read More
OTHER TOP STORIES
WASHINGTON (AP) — Legislation creating an independent, bipartisan panel to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is stalled, for now, with Democrats a…Read More
WASHINGTON (AP) — Forgive progressives who aren’t looking forward to the sequel of their personal “Nightmare on First Street,” a Supreme Court succession story. The ori…Read More
DETROIT (AP) — It’s a question occupying the minds of millions of employees who have worked from home the past year: Will they still be allowed to work remotely — at le…Read More
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — An exceptionally rare 15th century porcelain bowl made in China that somehow turned up at a Connecticut yard sale and sold for just $35 was aucti…Read More