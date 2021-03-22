The Associated Press
The Rundown
LONDON (AP) — AstraZeneca says advanced trial data from a U.S. study on its COVID vaccine shows it is 79% effective. The U.S. study comprised 30,000 volunteers, 20,000 of whom were given the……Read More
Despite the clamor to speed up the U.S. vaccination drive against COVID-19 and get the country back to normal, the first three months of the rollout suggest faster is not necessarily… …Read More
Shortly after his mother was killed in the Atlanta-area shootings, Randy Park launched a GoFundMe page asking for $20,000 to pay for funeral expenses. By Sunday, the donations were approaching …Read More
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is scrambling to manage a growing humanitarian and political challenge at the U.S.-Mexico border that threatens to overshadow its ambitious legislativ…Read More
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — It’s not like anyone’s going to the office anyway. The change in the March Madness schedule brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic will give basketball fans a… …Read More
OTHER TOP STORIES
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Pointing to over 1,000 arrests in one of the nation’s top party spots, Miami Beach officials warned Sunday that the unruly spring break crowd gath…Read More
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israelis vote Tuesday in their fourth parliamentary election in just two years. Once again, the race boils down to a referendum on Prime Minister Benjamin… …Read More
Through the lens of an instant camera, through the eyes of an outsider, oft-neglected corners of America take on a very different cast. There is beauty in the swing ride at th…Read More
BANGKOK (AP) — In the jungles of southeast Myanmar, the army was shooting and otherwise tyrannizing civilians long before last month’s military coup. This largely unseen oppre…Read More