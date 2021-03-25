March 25, 2021
AstraZeneca has sought to allay concerns about its coronavirus vaccine data, insisting its vaccine gives strong protection. Meanwhile, a team of Chinese and international scientists is poised to report on its hunt for the origins of the virus that sparked the global pandemic. And that container ship blocking in the Suez Canal? It’s still stuck in the vital trade route.
Also:
- Migrant crossings are straining resources in Rio Grande Valley.
- Brazil’s president is under fire as the country’s pandemic death toll hits 300,000.
- And President Joe Biden’s dogs are back at the White House.
MIKE CORDER
The Associated Press
The Hague, Netherlands
The Rundown
AstraZeneca insisted Wednesday that its COVID-19 vaccine is strongly effective even after counting additional illnesses in its disputed U.S. study, the latest in an extraordinary public rift with……Read More
GENEVA (AP) — A team of international and Chinese scientists is poised to report on its joint search for the origins of the coronavirus that sparked a pandemic after it was first detected in China…..Read More
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden held off on holding his first news conference so he could use it to celebrate passage of a defining legislative achievement, his giant COVID-19 relief… …Read More
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Hundreds of mourners gathered Wednesday night at a candlelight vigil to remember the 10 people gunned down at a supermarket in a Colorado college town, while the 21-year-old……Read More
ISMAILIA, Egypt (AP) — A skyscraper-sized cargo ship wedged across Egypt’s Suez Canal further imperiled global shipping Thursday as at least 150 other vessels needing to pass through the crucial… …Read More
OTHER TOP STORIES
HARLINGEN, Texas (AP) — Elmer Maldonado spent a week in immigration custody with his 1-year-old son after crossing the Rio Grande through Texas to request asylum. O…Read More
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired at least one unidentified projectile into its eastern waters. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs…Read More
SAO PAULO (AP) — Mere miles from Brazil’s presidential palace, the bodies of COVID-19 victims were laid on floors of hospitals whose morgues were overflowing. Lawma…Read More
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s dogs — Champ and Major — are roaming the White House again, after having been sent to Delaware when Major, the younger dog, …Read More