The Rundown
BAGHDAD (AP) — At least 10 rockets targeted an Iraqi military base in western Iraq on Wednesday that hosts U.S.-led coalition troops, a coalition spokesman said. The rockets struck Ain……Read More
Texas on Tuesday became the biggest state to lift its mask rule, joining a rapidly growing movement by governors and other leaders across the U.S. to loosen COVID-19 restrictions despite …Read More
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said the U.S. expects to take delivery of enough coronavirus vaccine for all adults by the end of May — two months earlier than anticipated — and he …Read More
BERLIN (AP) — Slow off the blocks in the race to immunize its citizens against COVID-19, Germany faces an unfamiliar problem: a glut of vaccines and not enough arms to inject them into. L…Read More
HOLTVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Barely a mile from where an SUV packed with 25 people struck a tractor-trailer — killing 13 inside — a cemetery with unmarked bricks is a burial ground for migran…Read More
OTHER TOP STORIES
YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Authorities in Myanmar have charged Associated Press journalist Thein Zaw and five other members of the media with violating a public order law that c…Read More
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden doesn’t just have to manage the coronavirus pandemic, he also has to manage people’s expectations for how soon the country will come ou…Read More
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Talk about your yard sale finds. A small porcelain bowl bought for $35 at a Connecticut yard sale turned out to be a rare, 15th century Chinese artifa…Read More
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California driver who said he had used a mannequin as his passenger for at least a year and a half in order to access carpool lanes has been cited and f…Read More