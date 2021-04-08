President Joe Biden will unveil a series of executive actions aimed at addressing gun violence today. Biden has faced increasing pressure to act on gun control after a recent spate of mass shootings across the U.S. President Joe Biden will unveil a series of executive actions aimed at addressing gun violence today. Biden has faced increasing pressure to act on gun control after a recent spate of mass shootings across the U.S.

The COVID-19 pandemic has killed nearly 560,000 Americans, but it has also inflamed another public health crisis: addiction. An AP report shows how the pandemic drove those already in the shadows further into isolation, as overdose deaths reached record levels last year.

And in East Timor, a defrocked American priest who saved lives during the country’s struggle for independence is standing trial over accusations he sexually abused girls who lived at a shelter he founded. The AP spoke to several of the accusers.