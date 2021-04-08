April 8, 2021

Alternate textPresident Joe Biden will unveil a series of executive actions aimed at addressing gun violence today. Biden has faced increasing pressure to act on gun control after a recent spate of mass shootings across the U.S.
The COVID-19 pandemic has killed nearly 560,000 Americans, but it has also inflamed another public health crisis: addiction. An AP report shows how the pandemic drove those already in the shadows further into isolation, as overdose deaths reached record levels last year.
And in East Timor, a defrocked American priest who saved lives during the country’s struggle for independence is standing trial over accusations he sexually abused girls who lived at a shelter he founded. The AP spoke to several of the accusers.

 

Also this morning:

  • Northern Ireland leaders call for calm after rioting
  • Holocaust survivors harness social media to spread knowledge
  • Myanmar ambassador locked out of embassy in UK

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is preparing to unveil a series of executive actions aimed at addressing gun violence, delivering his first major action on gun control since taking office…….Read More

HUNTINGTON, W. Va. (AP) — Larrecsa Cox steered past the used tire shop, where a young man had collapsed a few days before, the syringe he’d used to shoot heroin still clenched in his fist…. …Read More

LONDON (AP) — Rioters set a hijacked bus on fire and hurled gasoline bombs at police in Belfast in the fourth night of violence in a week in Northern Ireland, where Brexit has unsettled an uneasy…..Read More

It was the same every night. A list of names was posted on the Rev. Richard Daschbach’s bedroom door. The child at the top of the roster knew it was her turn to share the lower bunk with the… …Read More

WASHINGTON (AP) — Without coming right out and saying it, President Joe Biden seems ready to let lapse a May 1 deadline for completing a withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan. Orderly… …Read More

OTHER TOP STORIES

Are some COVID-19 vaccines more effective than others? It’s hard to tell since they weren’t directly compared in studies. But experts say the vaccines are alike on what matt…Read More

BERLIN (AP) — Alarmed by a rise in online anti-Semitism during the pandemic, coupled with studies indicating younger generations lack even basic knowledge of the Nazi genoci…Read More

LONDON (AP) — Myanmar’s ambassador to the United Kingdom, who has criticized the military coup in the country, says he has been locked out of his London office by colleagues…Read More

PARIS (AP) — The French Open tennis tournament will be delayed by one week because of the coronavirus pandemic, organizers said Thursday. The clay-court Grand Slam tournamen…Read More

