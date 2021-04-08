April 8, 2021
Also this morning:
- Northern Ireland leaders call for calm after rioting
- Holocaust survivors harness social media to spread knowledge
- Myanmar ambassador locked out of embassy in UK
KARL RITTER
Southern Europe News Director
The Associated Press
Rome
The Rundown
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is preparing to unveil a series of executive actions aimed at addressing gun violence, delivering his first major action on gun control since taking office…….Read More
HUNTINGTON, W. Va. (AP) — Larrecsa Cox steered past the used tire shop, where a young man had collapsed a few days before, the syringe he’d used to shoot heroin still clenched in his fist…. …Read More
LONDON (AP) — Rioters set a hijacked bus on fire and hurled gasoline bombs at police in Belfast in the fourth night of violence in a week in Northern Ireland, where Brexit has unsettled an uneasy…..Read More
It was the same every night. A list of names was posted on the Rev. Richard Daschbach’s bedroom door. The child at the top of the roster knew it was her turn to share the lower bunk with the… …Read More
WASHINGTON (AP) — Without coming right out and saying it, President Joe Biden seems ready to let lapse a May 1 deadline for completing a withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan. Orderly… …Read More
OTHER TOP STORIES
Are some COVID-19 vaccines more effective than others? It’s hard to tell since they weren’t directly compared in studies. But experts say the vaccines are alike on what matt…Read More
BERLIN (AP) — Alarmed by a rise in online anti-Semitism during the pandemic, coupled with studies indicating younger generations lack even basic knowledge of the Nazi genoci…Read More
LONDON (AP) — Myanmar’s ambassador to the United Kingdom, who has criticized the military coup in the country, says he has been locked out of his London office by colleagues…Read More
PARIS (AP) — The French Open tennis tournament will be delayed by one week because of the coronavirus pandemic, organizers said Thursday. The clay-court Grand Slam tournamen…Read More