President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris visit Atlanta to offer solace to Asian Americans after the mass killing at metro-area massage businesses.

The president says the U.S. is hitting his 100 million coronavirus vaccines goal ahead of schedule and is now able to help supply Canada and Mexico with shots.

Fraught U.S.-Russia ties hit another low in a tit-for-tat between Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

After Europe’s drug regulator says AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine is safe, Germany resumes vaccinations with the shot. Yet the recent pause in using AstraZeneca shots by Germany and other European nations sends ripples of doubt around the world.