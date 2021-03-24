March 24, 2021
From The Hague: Law enforcement officials say a suspect in the shooting that killed 10 people in a Colorado supermarket was prone to sudden rage. The attack has focused attention on Colorado’s decades-long struggle with mass violence. And in Israel, the country’s fourth parliamentary election in two years has ended in more uncertainty. Those are among the top stories in The AP’s news report this morning.
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Law enforcement officials and former associates of a 21-year-old accused of killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket described the suspect as someone prone to sudden rage.
More details on a shooting that left 10 people dead in a Boulder, Colorado, grocery store emerged yesterday, with police identifying the attacker as 21-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa. The suspect, who was injured in a shootout with police but taken into custody, has been charged with 10 counts of murder.
Alissa reportedly used an AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle, which officials said was purchased six days before the shooting. The victims of the attack ranged in age from 20 to 65 years of age (see list). Among the victims was 51-year-old police officer Eric Talley, the first to respond to the scene. Police, aided by the FBI, are still working to identify a motive for the attack.
Monday’s attack—as well as a series of shootings at Atlanta area Asian American spas that left eight dead—dominated a Senate hearing on gun reform yesterday. The hearing had been previously scheduled weeks in advance. Separately, President Joe Biden called on Congress to pass an assault weapons ban.
Chauvin Jury Seated
The final member of the jury assigned to hear the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was seated yesterday, capping a two-week process that saw lawyers work through more than 320 potential jurors. Chauvin faces second- and third-degree murder charges, along with second-degree manslaughter.
The group includes 12 seated jurors and three alternates (see list)—nine women and six men. Nine self-identify as white, four as Black, and two as multiracial. The composition is more diverse than the state’s overall jury pool, which is more than 85% white ($$, WSJ).
The case will be presided over by three-term Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill. The five-person prosecutorial team will include state Attorney General Keith Ellison (D), while Chauvin’s defense will be led solely by Minnesota lawyer Eric Nelson. See bios from each side here.
Opening statements are scheduled for Monday.
DENVER (AP) — Dawn Reinfeld moved to Colorado 30 years ago to attend college in the bucolic town of Boulder. Enchanted by the state’s wide-open spaces, she stayed. But, in the ensuing… …Read More
JERUSALEM (AP) — Exit polls indicate there is no clear winner in Tuesday’s Israeli election, leaving Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s fate uncertain and signaling continued political deadlock…….Read More
Nearly half of the nation’s elementary schools were open for full-time classroom learning as of last month, but the share of students learning in-person has varied greatly by region and by race,… …Read More
YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Thein Zaw, a journalist for The Associated Press who was arrested last month while covering a protest against the coup in Myanmar, told his family he has been informed he is…..Read More
OTHER TOP STORIES
PACIFICA, Calif. (AP) — Disposable masks, gloves and other types of personal protective equipment are safeguarding untold lives during the coronavirus pandemic. They’re also …Read More
WASHINGTON (AP) — He’d led allied armies in the defeat of Nazi Germany only to find himself, a decade later, a tad intimidated before the cameras in an echoey room of the Old…Read More
NEW YORK (AP) — The Walt Disney Co. on Tuesday overhauled its upcoming film release plans, postponing some of its biggest films and shifting Marvel’s “Black Widow,” among oth…Read More
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A massive cargo ship has turned sideways in Egypt’s Suez Canal, blocking traffic in a crucial East-West waterway for global shipping, accor…Read More