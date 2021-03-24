More details on a shooting that left 10 people dead in a Boulder, Colorado, grocery store emerged yesterday, with police identifying the attacker as 21-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa. The suspect, who was injured in a shootout with police but taken into custody, has been charged with 10 counts of murder.

Alissa reportedly used an AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle, which officials said was purchased six days before the shooting. The victims of the attack ranged in age from 20 to 65 years of age (see list). Among the victims was 51-year-old police officer Eric Talley, the first to respond to the scene. Police, aided by the FBI, are still working to identify a motive for the attack.

Monday’s attack—as well as a series of shootings at Atlanta area Asian American spas that left eight dead—dominated a Senate hearing on gun reform yesterday. The hearing had been previously scheduled weeks in advance. Separately, President Joe Biden called on Congress to pass an assault weapons ban.