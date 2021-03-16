March 16, 2021
The European Union’s slow coronavirus vaccine rollout faces another setback as ever more countries suspend use of AstraZeneca’s vaccine after reports of blood clots in some recipients. However, much of Asia shrugged off the concerns, saying there is no evidence to link the two. After the Vatican says clergy cannot bless same-sex unions, LGBTQ Catholics in the U.S. express their hurt. And an AP exclusive reveals how an ex-Marine once held in an Iranian jail is fighting espionage allegations.
Also this morning:
- China approves a fourth COVID-19 vaccine
- New bars offer drinks without the booze
- ‘Mank’ leads Oscar nominations
VANESSA GERA
The Associated Press
Warsaw, Poland
The Rundown
BERLIN (AP) — The German government said Tuesday it will postpone a virtual summit on the country’s vaccination efforts until after the European Medicines Agency has met over reports of dangerous……Read More
BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s prime minister received a shot of the COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by AstraZeneca on Tuesday, as much of Asia shrugged off concerns about reports of blood clots in some……Read More
LGBTQ Catholics and their allies in the U.S. welcomed Pope Francis’ endorsement of same-sex civil unions, the first time he’s done so as pontiff, while some prominent members including a bishop… …Read More
WASHINGTON (AP) — After Amir Hekmati was released from Iranian custody in a 2016 deal trumpeted as a diplomatic breakthrough, he was declared eligible for $20 million in compensation from a… …Read More
BOSTON (AP) — U.S. guidelines that say students should be kept 6 feet apart in schools are receiving new scrutiny from federal health experts, state governments and education officials working to……Read More
OTHER TOP STORIES
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China has approved a new COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, one that was developed by the head of its Center for Disease Control, adding to its arsenal…Read More
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli archaeologists on Tuesday announced the discovery of dozens of new Dead Sea Scroll fragments bearing a biblical text found in a desert cave and belie…Read More
NEW YORK (AP) — David Fincher’s “Mank” has led nominations to the 93rd Academy Awards with 10 nods, and for the first time, two women — Chloé Zhao and Emerald Fennell — were …Read More
There’s something missing from a new wave of bars opening around the world: Alcohol. Aimed at the growing number of people exploring sobriety, the bars pour adult drinks like…Read More