Biden spoke during a CNN town hall last night in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He has faced increasing questions about how he would reopen schools, with school districts operating under a patchwork of different virtual and in-person learning arrangements nationwide.

Biden’s trip comes as infection rates and deaths are falling after the nation endured the two deadliest months so far of the pandemic. The White House is also reporting an increase in the administration of vaccines throughout the country after a slow start.

But Biden has stressed that the U.S. still has a long road ahead as thousands of Americans die each day. The virus has killed more than 485,000, and newly emerging variants are complicating the response effort.

Latinos Vaccinations: Latinos face daunting barriers to getting vaccine shots in the U.S., creating a risk for public health as the coronavirus mutates and spreads. Many are struggling with a lack of knowledge about the shots, state vaccine websites that don’t have Spanish instructions and fears they could be targeted for immigration enforcement. Ranging from the elderly Cuban Americans in Florida to farmworkers in California, health problems like diabetes, obesity and hypertension are prevalent. That makes Latinos one of the groups at highest risk from COVID-19 in America. Gisela Salomon, Claudia Torrens and Anita Snow have that story.

VIDEO: Latinos in US struggle with access to vaccines.

Native Americans Vaccinations: Tribes across the U.S. are bucking a trend of minority populations who harbor doubts about the vaccines. Native Americans are embracing inoculations and are adopting virus containment measures. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Native Americans and Alaskan Natives are four times more likely to be hospitalized from COVID-19. And community before self has long been a core principle in their culture. Tribal leaders and health care providers say it is about preserving a fragile heritage that has been under threat for centuries. Sarah Blake Morgan reports from Cherokee, North Carolina.

VIDEO: Native Americans embrace vaccine in North Carolina.

Tracking Mutations:Scientists would gain vastly expanded capabilities to identify potentially deadlier mutations under legislation advancing in Congress. The U.S. now maps only the genetic makeup of a minuscule fraction of positive virus samples, a situation some experts liken to flying blind. It means the true spread of problematic mutations first identified in the U.K. and South Africa remains a matter of guesswork.

Such ignorance could prove costly in the race to vaccinate Americans before virus variants become dominant. The House COVID-19 relief bill would provide $1.75 billion for mapping virus genes, Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar reports.