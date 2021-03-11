It’s been a year since the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus pandemic. We report from Geneva on how the U.N. agency is still struggling with its response to the global crisis, while in Washington, U.S. Congress has approved President Joe Biden’s sweeping $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill.
MIKE CORDER
The Associated Press
The Hague, Netherlands
GENEVA (AP) — When the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a pandemic one year ago Thursday, it did so only after weeks of resisting the term and maintaining that the highly
One year into the COVID-19 pandemic, the world has seen death, economic hardship and anxiety on an unprecedented scale. But it has also witnessed self-sacrifice, courage and perseverance. In
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Congress riven along party lines has approved the landmark $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, as President Joe Biden and Democrats claimed a major triumph on legislation
TOKYO (AP) — Japan is marking the 10th anniversary Thursday of the earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster that hit the northeastern region, where many survivors' lives are still on hold
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil's hospitals are faltering as a highly contagious coronavirus variant tears through the country, the president insists on unproven treatments and the only attempt
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Potential jurors in Derek Chauvin's murder trial return Thursday to continue a selection process moving more quickly than expected. Meanwhile, the former
The images ricochet across the planet, as so many do in this dizzying era of film it, upload it, tell it to the world: scenes from a protest-turned-government crackdown, ca
WASHINGTON (AP) — Marking a year of loss and disruption, President Joe Biden will use his first prime-time address since taking office to steer the nation toward a hungered
BENTONIA, Miss. (AP) — With calloused hands, Jimmy "Duck" Holmes plucks an old acoustic guitar at the juke joint his parents started more than 70 years ago. He checks the c