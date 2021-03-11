It’s been a year since the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus pandemic. We report from Geneva on how the U.N. agency is still struggling with its response to the global crisis, while in Washington, U.S. Congress has approved President Joe Biden’s sweeping $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill.

Also this morning:

Japan marks the 10th anniversary of its earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster.

Brazil’s hospitals buckle under the strain of the coronavirus.

And looking ahead to the Grammys, we talk to bluesman Jimmy “Duck” Holmes at his Mississippi juke joint.

MIKE CORDER

The Associated Press

The Hague, Netherlands