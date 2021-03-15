Good morning from Nicosia, Cyprus. A crackdown on the opposition by Myanmar’s junta is turning more lethal, while on the pandemic front, some coronavirus patients are seeing symptoms linger for months. The U.S. president and vice-president are on a promotional tour for the $1.9 trillion plan to fight COVID-19, and a decade after the start of their uprising that developed into a devastating civil war, Syrians are driven deeper into poverty and hunger. Single mothers in China are fighting for their rights while the pandemic has set back Italian women’s fight for jobs.

Concern about China’s growing influence tops agenda of two U.S. ministers’ first Japan visit

The Grammys shows us that even amid a pandemic, it’s all about the music

