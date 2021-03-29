March 29, 2021
The Associated Press is reporting exclusively on a draft copy of a World Health Organization study on the origins of COVID-19 that says transmission of the virus from bats to humans through another animal is the most likely scenario.
We set the scene as a former Minneapolis police officer goes on trial in George Floyd’s death. And in Egypt there is progress in attempts to budge the colossal container ship blocking the Suez Canal.
Also:
- Thousands flee into Thailand following Myanmar air strikes.
- Swiss banker’s journey from serving Venezuelan kleptocrats to star witness against them.
- Plea for more aid to war-ravaged Syria.
BEIJING (AP) — A joint WHO-China study on the origins of COVID-19 says that transmission of the virus from bats to humans through another animal is the most likely scenario and that a lab leak is……Read More
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A former Minneapolis police officer goes on trial Monday in George Floyd’s death, and jurors may not wait long to see parts of the bystander video that caught Derek Chauvin’s… …Read More
LANSFORD, Penn. (AP) — Ava Lerario lived in a home marked by both love and chaos, even before the walls of the pandemic started closing in on her fractured family. Sandwiched between two… …Read More
SUEZ, Egypt (AP) — A canal services firm says that salvage teams have “partially refloated” the colossal container ship that remains wedged across the Suez Canal, without providing further details…..Read More
Suspected Russian hackers gained access to email accounts belonging to the Trump administration’s head of the Department of Homeland Security and members of the department’s cybersecurity staff… …Read More
OTHER TOP STORIES
YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Thai authorities along the country’s northwestern border braced themselves Monday for a possible influx of more ethnic Karen villagers fleeing new ai…Read More
MIAMI (AP) — Matthias Krull pulls up his pant leg and slides a gardening shear on the ankle monitor that for two years has been a constant reminder of his crimes. With a c…Read More
BEIRUT (AP) — At age 19, Fatima al-Omar is at her wits’ end. In the last year alone, she lost her home to fighting in Syria’s last rebel-held enclave and her mother was dia…Read More
ROME (AP) — The Ripetta school of art in Rome recently joined a handful of high schools in Italy that give transgender students the right to be known by a name other than t…Read More