A firefighter who was blocked from helping George Floyd will be back on the stand in the trial of the police officer charged in Floyd’s death.
G. Gordon Liddy, a mastermind of the Watergate burglary, has died at 90.
And the Biden administration for the first time allowed journalists inside its main border detention facility for migrant children, revealing severe overcrowding.
- Gonzaga’s bid for a perfect season moves on to Final Four.
- Volkswagen pulls early April Fool’s Day hoax with fake news release announcing ‘Voltswagen’ name change.
- Japan’s famed cherry blossoms bloom early as climate warms.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minneapolis firefighter who voiced frustration at being prevented from using her EMT training to help George Floyd will be back on the stand Wednesday in the trial of the……Read More
DONNA, Texas (AP) — The Biden administration for the first time Tuesday allowed journalists inside its main border detention facility for migrant children, revealing a severely overcrowded tent….Read More
WASHINGTON (AP) — G. Gordon Liddy, a mastermind of the Watergate burglary and a radio talk show host after emerging from prison, died Tuesday at age 90 at his daughter’s home in Virginia…. …Read More
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is aiming for summer passage of an infrastructure plan that is expected to cost more than $3 trillion, and the White House hopes to take a more deliberate a…Read More
TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with……Read More
LONDON (AP) — The cobblestones are deserted at the Tower of London. A biting wind blows and there is no sign of life. Even the storied ravens are nowhere to be seen. England’…Read More
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Gonzaga’s countdown to perfection has ticked to two. The Bulldogs are back in the Final Four, two wins from becoming the first undefeated team since the 1…Read More
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz, a prominent conservative in Congress and a close ally of former President Donald Trump, said Tuesday he is being investigated by…Read More
NEW YORK (AP) — Journalists are used to being wary about odd pranksters pulling April Fool’s Day hoaxes at this time of year. Few expect it from a multi-billion dollar… …Read More