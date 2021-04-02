A train derailment in Taiwan has killed dozens of people. Rescuers are searching wrecked cars for survivors in the country’s deadliest railway disaster.

Many Christians around the world mark Good Friday amid tight COVID-19 restrictions for the second consecutive year, but religious sites are open to a limited number of visitors in the Holy Land.

While Italy may be in lockdown over Easter, a few miles offshore passengers are enjoying poolside cocktails aboard one of the few cruise ships operating globally.