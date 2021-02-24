US Capitol defenders cite missed intelligence — that extremists could commit ‘war’ — for deadly Jan. 6 breach and siege

Officials in charge of U.S. Capitol security during last month’s deadly insurrection have testified to Congress, blaming missed intelligence that extremists could commit “war” in Washington for their failure to anticipate the violent mob.

The invaders stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, interrupting the certification of Joe Biden’s election victory over Donald Trump. Then-president Trump had urged them to protest the certification at a rally just minutes earlier.

The officials, including the former chief of the Capitol Police, pointed fingers at other federal agencies — and each other — for their failure to defend the building as Trump supporters overwhelmed security barriers, broke windows and doors and sent lawmakers fleeing from the House and Senate chambers. Mary Clare Jalonick, Michael Balsamo and Lisa Mascaro report.

Five people died as a result of the riot, including a Capitol Police officer and a woman who was shot as she tried to enter the House chamber when lawmakers were still inside.

Former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund, who resigned under pressure immediately after the attack, and the other officials said they had expected the protests to be like two pro-Trump events in late 2020 that were far less violent. Sund said he hadn’t seen an FBI report that warned of potential violence from extremists citing online posts about a “war.”

VIDEO: Ex-Capitol Police chief says he didn’t see ‘war’ report.

VIDEO: Capitol Police officer says Jan 6 ‘worst of the worst.’

VIDEO: Security officials disagree on Capitol riot help.

VIDEO: U.S. Capitol security examined after attack.

Takeaways from Congress’ first hearing on Capitol riot.