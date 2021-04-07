April 7, 2021

Alternate text

President Joe Biden has brought forward his deadline to make all U.S. adults eligible for coronavirus vaccinations.

In Sudan, Tigrayan refugees accuse Ethiopia’s government and its allies of ethnic cleansing.

And in Australia, a TV commercial art director killing time in coronavirus quarantine has become the “paper cowboy.”

Also this morning:

  • At George Floyd trial, Minneapolis officers reject Chauvin’s actions.
  • Even as U.S. schools reopen, many students learn remotely.
  • Iranian state TV acknowledges ship attacked in Red Sea.

MIKE CORDER

The Associated Press

The Hague, Netherlands

The Rundown

I'm an image

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said he’s bumping up his deadline by two weeks for states to make all adults in the U.S. eligible for coronavirus vaccines. But even as he expressed optimism……Read More

I'm an image

HAMDAYET, Sudan (AP) — The atrocities have been seared into the skin and the minds of Tigrayans, who take shelter by the thousands within sight of the homeland they fled in northern… …Read More

I'm an image

Large numbers of students are not returning to the classroom even as more schools reopen for full-time, in-person learning, according to a survey released Wednesday by the Biden… …Read More

I'm an image

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An Iranian cargo ship believed to be a base for the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard and anchored for years in the Red Sea off Yemen has been attacked, Iranian… …Read More

I'm an image

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The parade of Minneapolis police officers rejecting a former officer’s actions in restraining George Floyd continued at his murder trial, including a use-of-force instructor who…..Read More

OTHER TOP STORIES

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — After enduring 40-knot winds and freezing sea spray, jostled health care providers arrived wet and cold on two Maine islands in the North Atlantic lat…Read More

LEMBATA, Indonesia (AP) — The death toll from mudslides in eastern Indonesia has risen to 119 with scores still missing, officials said Wednesday, as rain continued to pound…Read More

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — On the sloping side of a cemetery on the campus of Clemson University, dozens of small white flags with pink ribbons have replaced the beer cans that on…Read More

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — By Day 3 of being confined to his Australian hotel room for quarantine, David Marriott was getting bored. He’d watched a few seasons of “The S…Read More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR