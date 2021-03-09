March 09, 2021
AP Morning Wire.
Ted Anthony
Director of Digital Innovation
The Rundown
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden wants America to know that he’s from the government and he’s here to help. That sentiment became a well-worn punchline under Ronald Reagan and shaped……Read More
NEW YORK (AP) — Fully-vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing, according to long-awaited guidance from federal health….Read More
LONDON (AP) — Britain and its royal family absorbed the tremors Monday from a sensational television interview by Prince Harry and Meghan, in which the couple said they encountered racist… …Read More
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd’s death is forging ahead with jury selection, even though a looming appellate ruling could halt the…Read More
Wedding anniversaries for Elizabeth O’Connor Cole and her husband, Michael, usually involve a dinner reservation for two at a fancy restaurant. Not this time around. As the pandemic raged… …Read More
OTHER TOP STORIES
This is not the way Republicans wanted to begin the year. Missouri’s Roy Blunt on Monday became the fifth Republican senator to announce he will not seek reelection, a re…Read More
BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar’s military-controlled government is seeking to suppressing media coverage of protests against their seizure of power as journalists and ordinary ci…Read More
BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium’s federal prosecutor’s office says a police operation of an unprecedented scale targeting organized crime is taking place across the country. Abou…Read More
It’s the predictable rhythm of sports that draws us in. Not so much the results of the games themselves as the steady cadence of the seasons — the cutting down of nets …Read More