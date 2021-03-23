. A suspect is in custody after a shooting attack that killed 10 people in a Colorado supermarket — the seventh mass killing in the U.S. this year. U.S. health officials are raising questions about AstraZeneca’s vaccine trial. And in Israel, voters are casting ballots in the country’s fourth parliamentary election in two years. Those are among the top stories in The AP’s news report this morning.

KARL RITTER

Southern Europe News Director

The Associated Press

Rome