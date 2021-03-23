March 23, 2021
. A suspect is in custody after a shooting attack that killed 10 people in a Colorado supermarket — the seventh mass killing in the U.S. this year. U.S. health officials are raising questions about AstraZeneca’s vaccine trial. And in Israel, voters are casting ballots in the country’s fourth parliamentary election in two years. Those are among the top stories in The AP’s news report this morning.
The Rundown
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — A shooting at a crowded Colorado supermarket that killed 10 people, including the first police officer to arrive, sent terrorized shoppers and workers scrambling for safety……Read More
Results from a U.S. trial of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine may have used “outdated information,” U.S. federal health officials said in a statement early Tuesday. Late Monday, the Data and… …Read More
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israelis began voting on Tuesday in the country’s fourth parliamentary election in two years — a highly charged referendum on the divisive rule of Prime Minister Benjamin… …Read More
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s administration has tried for weeks to keep the public from seeing images like those released Monday of immigrant children in U.S. custody at the border… …Read More
LONDON (AP) — The U.K. has a lot to reflect on. A year to the day since Prime Minister Boris Johnson first put the country under lockdown to slow the fast-spreading coronavirus, a national… …Read More
OTHER TOP STORIES
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will showcase health insurance cost cuts in a speech in Ohio Tuesday during what may be the best time for Democrats to talk up the Aff…Read More
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has sold a digital version of his first tweet for more than $2.9 million more than two weeks after he announced a digital aucti…Read More
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s famed South Beach is desperately seeking a new image. With more than 1,000 arrests and nearly 100 gun seizures already during this year’…Read More
BEIJING (AP) — The foreign ministers of China and Russia displayed unity at their meeting Tuesday amid criticism and Western sanctions against them over human rights. Wang…Read More