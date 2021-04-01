April 1, 2021
Today an AP Exclusive shows the company at the heart of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine problems has been cited repeatedly for issues including cracked vials and poorly trained employees.
We analyze President Biden’s $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan.
And 20 years after the Netherlands became the first country to legalize same-sex marriage, we look at which parts of the world have followed suit and which have not.
Also this morning:
- Child is among 4 dead in California shooting
- 7 pro-democracy leaders convicted in Hong Kong
- Ancient coins found in Rhode Island may solve pirate mystery
The Rundown
The company at the center of quality problems that led Johnson & Johnson to discard an unknown amount of its coronavirus vaccine has a string of citations from U.S. health officials for quality
Infrastructure was a road to nowhere for former presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama. But Joe Biden believes he can use it to drive America to the future after a dozen years of false
ORANGE, Calif. (AP) — A shooting at a Southern California office building on Wednesday left several people dead and injured and also led to officers firing shots, authorities said. A report
AMSTERDAM (AP) — Twenty years ago, just after the stroke of midnight on April 1, the mayor of Amsterdam married four couples in City Hall as the Netherlands became the first country in the world
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — George Floyd's struggle with three police officers trying to arrest him, seen on body-camera video, included Floyd's panicky cries of "I'm sorry, I'm sorry" and "I'm
OTHER TOP STORIES
HONG KONG (AP) — Seven pro-democracy advocates were convicted Thursday for organizing and participating in an unlawful assembly during massive anti-government protests in
NEW YORK (AP) — Fed up with the incessant attacks on Asian Americans, Stan Lee recently started voluntarily patrolling San Francisco's Chinatown. So when the 53-year-old f
WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — A handful of coins unearthed from a pick-your-own-fruit orchard in rural Rhode Island and other random corners of New England may help solve one of th