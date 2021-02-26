An expert on global health law says that in many low-income countries, most people won’t be vaccinated for many years. Israel has enough vaccine to inoculate everyone over 16.

But that also raises the prospect of further dividing the world along the lines of wealth and access to vaccines, creating ethical and logistical issues that have alarmed decision-makers globally, Laurie Kellman reports from Tel Aviv.

Governments around the world say getting vaccinated and having the proper documentation to prove it will smooth the way to recovery from the pandemic.

But even with that wealth, there’s concern about using the shots as diplomatic currency and power, further exacerbating inequality.

Brazil Death Toll: The country’s death toll has surpassed 250,000. It is the world’s second-highest after the U.S., and the virus continues to run rampant in the country. Health experts say this is because prevention was never made a priority. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has called the virus a “little flu” and lambasted local leaders who imposed restrictions on activities. Experts say that at least a dozen states are in the midst of a second surge even worse than the one faced in 2020. The executive director of Brazil’s Institute for Health Policy Studies said Brazil simply didn’t have a response plan. Diane Jeantet reports from Rio de Janeiro.

U.S. Hospitals: The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the U.S. has plummeted by 80,000 in six weeks, and 17% of the nation’s adult population has gotten at least one dose of vaccine. The improvements offer some relief to front-line workers. One St. Louis respiratory therapist at Mercy Hospital recalled that when virus patients were inundating the region’s hospitals, colleagues arriving for yet another grueling shift with a dwindling supply of ventilators would often glance at their assignments and cry. On his most recent shift there were only about 20 virus patients, down from as many as 100 at the peak of the surge. Heather Hollingsworth and Todd Richmond report.

Variant in NYC: Scientists have identified a mutated version of the virus spreading in New York City. Researchers this week said the new variant first appeared in the metropolitan area in late November and has since cropped up in neighboring states. Public health experts warn it’s not clear yet how problematic the variant may be and how effective vaccines will be. Experts say that public health measures like social distancing and mask-wearing are critical to stop the virus mutating and spreading, Marion Renault reports.

U.S. Economy: Democrats are ready to push a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package through the House today. That win is expected despite a setback that means a minimum wage boost is unlikely to be in the final version that reaches President Biden. A near party-line vote seemed certain on the relief measure in the House. It represents Biden’s first crack at his initial legislative goal of acting decisively against the pandemic. In the year since the virus has taken hold, it has stalled much of the economy, killed half a million Americans and reshaped the daily lives of virtually everyone, Alan Fram reports.

Romania’s Crisis: It reported its first infection a year ago this week. Since then, the country’s underfunded medical system has turned its focus to treating patients with the virus. But that has left many Romanians with other health problems deprived of the critical care they need, including patients who are HIV positive or have cancer. Romania’s government has announced plans to reorganize the country’s hospitals so that more non-COVID-19 patients can get access to health care as a third surge looms. Nicolae Dumitrache and Stephen McGrath report from Bucharest.

Asia Today: South Korea has administered its first available vaccine shots, launching a mass immunization campaign health authorities hope will restore some level of normalcy by the end of the year. Hong Kong, too, began administering its first vaccines to the public, kicking off a program offering free vaccinations to all 7.5 million of the city’s residents. In Japan, officials said enough vaccine shipments will arrive at local government offices by the end of June to inoculate the nation’s 36 million elderly people. The timeline was given after questions were raised about supplies of the imported vaccines.

More from Around the World:

Italy’s northern Lombardy region, where Europe’s virus outbreak erupted last year, has asked the national government for more vaccines to help stem a surge of new cases that are taxing the health system in the province of Brescia.

Ukraine has recorded a 50% increase in the number of daily new infections, a day after authorities launched the country’s vaccination campaign.

Syria’s health minister has said his government procured vaccines from a friendly country which he declined to name, adding that front-line health workers would be the first to be inoculated starting next week.

Bahrain has become the first nation to authorize Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine for emergency use. The announcement comes just a day after U.S regulators concluded the shot offers strong protection against severe COVID-19.

Two U.S. Navy warships operating in the Mideast have been affected by the coronavirus. A dozen troops aboard the USS San Diego tested positive. The commanders says that ship is at port in Bahrain. The USS Philippine Sea also has several suspected cases of the virus.

A resurgence of cases is hitting Somalia hard, straining one of the world’s most fragile health systems.

China has approved two more vaccines for wider use, adding to its growing arsenal of shots.

A state of emergency that was set up to curb the coronavirus in Japan will be lifted in six urban areas this weekend while staying in the Tokyo area for another week.

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II is encouraging people to be vaccinated, saying the shot is quick, harmless and will help protect others against the disease.

England’s ethnic minority communities have higher levels of infection and lower levels of vaccine acceptance than other groups, according to a new study.

Cyprus will reopen high schools, gyms, pools, dance academies and art galleries on March 1 in a further, incremental easing of the country’s second lockdown.

EXPLAINER: Meet the vaccine appointment bots, and their foes.To cope with trouble booking online, some people in the U.S. have turned to bots that scan websites and send alerts when slots for vaccines open up. Bots provide relief to people struggling to score appointments. But not all public health officials are fans. Some say they give even more of an advantage to tech-savvy people. One Massachusetts clinic canceled appointments after learning that out-of-towners used a bot to scoop them up. Health officials are putting in measures to prevent the use of bots, Matt O’Brien and Candice Choi report.