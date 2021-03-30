March 30, 2021
President Joe Biden and a top health official have warned that too many Americans are declaring victory over the coronavirus too soon.
At the trial of an ex-police officer charged in the death of George Floyd, an onlooker described seeing Floyd “slowly fade away.” The AP also explains the key role video will play in the trial.
And authorities are asking what went wrong on the giant ship that got stuck in the Suez Canal.
Also this morning:
- Around the world, garbage scavengers struggle to get COVID shots.
- Spain’s capital has turned into a party hot spot amid European lockdowns.
- Singaporeans give migrant workers tickets to ride giant Ferris wheel.
MIKE CORDER
The Associated Press
The Hague, Netherlands
The Rundown
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and a top health official warned that too many Americans are declaring virus victory too quickly, appealing for mask requirements and other restrictions to be……Read More
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A man who was among onlookers shouting at a Minneapolis police officer to get off George Floyd last May was to continue testifying Tuesday, a day after he described seeing Floyd……Read More
CHICAGO (AP) — It’s clear video will be the central focus at the trial that began Monday for a white former Minneapolis police officer charged with killing George Floyd — and not just the widely… …Read More
WASHINGTON (AP) — When former President Donald Trump was asked to list those he considers the future leaders of the Republican Party, he quickly rattled off a list of names, including Florida Gov…….Read More
SUEZ, Egypt (AP) — Experts on Tuesday boarded a colossal container ship that had been stuck for nearly a week in the Suez Canal before it was freed as questions swirled about the grounding that… …Read More
OTHER TOP STORIES
NEW DELHI (AP) — The scavengers wait patiently for a dump truck to tip the trash on the summit of the landfill outside New Delhi. Armed with plastic bags, they plunge thei…Read More
BEIJING (AP) — China’s top legislature approved amendments to Hong Kong’s constitution on Tuesday that will give Beijing more control over the make-up of the city’s legisl…Read More
MADRID (AP) — In Madrid, the real party starts at 11 p.m. after the bars close — and curfew kicks in. That’s when young, polyglot groups of revelers from Italy, the Nether…Read More
SINGAPORE (AP) — The capsules of the Ferris wheel in Singapore were peppered with rain. Not great for a bird’s eye view of the city. But the migrant workers riding the Si…Read More