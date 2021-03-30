President Joe Biden and a top health official have warned that too many Americans are declaring victory over the coronavirus too soon.

At the trial of an ex-police officer charged in the death of George Floyd, an onlooker described seeing Floyd “slowly fade away.” The AP also explains the key role video will play in the trial.

And authorities are asking what went wrong on the giant ship that got stuck in the Suez Canal.

Also this morning:

Around the world, garbage scavengers struggle to get COVID shots.

Spain’s capital has turned into a party hot spot amid European lockdowns.

Singaporeans give migrant workers tickets to ride giant Ferris wheel.

MIKE CORDER

The Associated Press

The Hague, Netherlands