More than 18,000 small-scale earthquakes have shaken southwestern Iceland over the past week, raising fears of impending seismic activity from the region’s numerous volcanos. While the area hasn’t seen volcanic activity in more than 800 years, a 300-year-long period of eruptions lasted from the 10th to the 13th century. During that stretch, eruptions were continuous but relatively small, though at least one major eruption may have occurred.

The country’s volcanic activity arises from its position straddling the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, an undersea mountain chain separating the North American and Eurasian tectonic plates (see video explainer). The two plates are pulling apart from each other at roughly 1 inch per year—a fairly rapid clip by geologic standards.

The ridge has created in Iceland one of the few places you can literally bridge two tectonic plates.