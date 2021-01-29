The Association of Caribbean States (ACS) is seeking applications from suitably qualified individuals to fill a Consultancy post of Project Manager at the ACS Secretariat.

Applicants must possess a post-graduate degree or equivalent in Project Management, Business Administration or similar discipline, a post-graduate degree in Environmental Management or Marine Environmental Management, four years practical experience in management and implementing technical cooperation projects, with at least one year of project leadership experience. Candidates must also be fluent in two or three official languages of the ACS.

The successful candidate will be responsible for overseeing the planning, budgeting, implementation and monitoring of project activities at the ACS Secretariat. The successful candidate will be posted in Trinidad and Tobago.

Applications should be sent to hrcontact@acs-aec.org and copied to cscmission@acs-aec.org. It must include a cover letter stating relevant experience and similar assignments over the past five years and supporting documents such a curriculum vitae.

Applications must be received on or before January 29, 2021.