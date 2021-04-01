The government will considerably accelerate the vaccination process in the upcoming weeks

France extends the lockdown restrictions to include the entire country starting 3 April. This is what President Emmanuel Macron announced in an official address on Wednesday evening. The restrictions that have been valid for 19 departments will now be implemented to the whole metropolitan territory for a period of four weeks.

Pledge: every person over 18 could get a vaccine by the end of summer

One year after the start of the coronavirus pandemic in France, the President returned with another official address to the French people. This time, however, on top of another portion of restrictions, there was a positive announcement: by the end of summer, the entire French population over 18 years old could be vaccinated.

As of 16 April, this will be open to everyone above 60. From 5 May, everyone above 50 will be able to get a vaccine, while from mid-June this possibility will be given to everyone above the age of 18.

The entire address can be seen on the website of the Élysée or below (in French):

Official address of President Emmanuel Macron on 31 March 2021, announcing the extension of lockdown. Source: Élysée

Restrictions in force in France

As of Saturday, 3 April, the following restrictive measures will apply to Metropolitan France:

Curfew starting at 7 p.m

Systematic teleworking

Closure of certain businesses, deemed non-essential (establishments selling food and drugs, as well as bookstores and record dealers are considered essential)

Ban on inter-regional trips after April 5, except for compelling reasons

Travel ban during the day beyond 10 kilometres from one’s home unless there is a compelling reason

In addition, to help the health system face the increased strain, the country will deploy additional personnel to hospitals: medical students, retired medical personnel, members of the army health service, volunteers from the health reserve. The number of hospital beds will also be considerably increased.

Finally, as of this month, there will be a gradual opening of schools. The return will take place for everyone on 26 April, physically for nurseries and primary schools, remotely for colleges and high schools – which will reopen on 3 May.

