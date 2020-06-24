BBC- A powerful earthquake has shaken buildings and caused panic in six Mexican states, killing at least five people.

Many were working from home as the capital, Mexico City, is under lockdown due to the coronavirus.

But the government’s alert system worked well, giving residents time to leave their homes.

The epicentre of the quake, with a magnitude of 7.4, was in the south-western state of Oaxaca.

All of the reported fatalities were from the state on the country’s Pacific coast.

It comes less than three years after an earthquake left hundreds dead and thousands homeless in Mexico City.