St. Kitts and Nevis’ football icon Atiba Harris told young people to pursue their dreams with passion and endurance while being true to themselves and the people who have shaped their character along the way during a ceremony Feb. 14 to rename St. Peter’s Playing Field the Atiba Erasto Harris Sporting Complex.

Atiba who achieved his dream of becoming a member of the country’s national team and a professional football player with stints in several countries, including England and the United States, has also had success in charitable ventures off the field, particularly in his home community of St. Peter’s.

“We have talent here [in St. Kitts and Nevis] and we have been saying it for years, but the talent alone is not good enough,” Mr. Harris stated. “We have to find that desire, willingness, determination, and discipline to keep going.”

Harris urged students and current athletes attending the ceremony to remain focused, as mental strength to avoid negative peer pressure and antisocial activities are necessary to chart a successful path.

“You guys are the future. Dream big,” Harris said, adding that his days of playing professional football are not yet complete. “I am not the most talented person ever to come out of St. Kitts and there is no shame in saying that. I showed that it could be done, so you guys are the future. Go out there and represent us.”

Harris was lauded by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Sports, the Honourable Shawn Richards, who noted the footballer’s commitment to family and friends, as well as his local community and homeland, is commendable and should be emulated.