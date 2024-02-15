Attorney-General Wilkin Announces Major Legislative Projects For Enhanced Road Safety In St. Kitts And Nevis

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, St. Kitts – During the Prime Minister’s Press Conference held at the NEMA Conference Room on February 13, the Honourable Garth Wilkin, Attorney-General (AG) and Minister of Justice and Legal Affairs, unveiled significant legislative initiatives aimed at improving road safety and transportation regulations in St. Kitts and Nevis.

In a move to modernise and enhance road safety, the government will undertake a comprehensive review of the Vehicles and Road Traffic Act. This revision, he said, will see the introduction of a demerit system and new safety policies, alongside the regulation of non-taxi cars for hire, commonly referred to as ‘Ubers.’

The attorney-general emphasised the importance of these changes.

“We have to ensure that the business people who operate these ‘Ubers’ and passengers are protected,” he said.

Additionally, Attorney-General Wilkin announced the introduction of new policies regarding vehicle tint and personalised licence plates. These measures are part of a broader effort to address the concerns regarding road safety in the country.

“Our roads are not safe, it is getting worse day by day so we therefore must do what we need to, to ensure that once you traverse the road of St. Kitts and Nevis that you are as safe as you can be,” Minister Wilkin said, adding that the government is poised to undertake this project with the seriousness it deserves.

AG Wilkin added that these legislative projects reflect the government’s proactive stance on improving road safety standards and regulating emerging transportation trends to protect its citizens and visitors. He said that by addressing these critical areas, St. Kitts and Nevis aims to create a safer and more regulated road traffic environment, ensuring the well-being of all road users.