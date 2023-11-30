Attorney-General Wilkin Announces The Winner Of Ministry Of Justice And Legal Affairs Headquarters Design Competition

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Attorney-General (AG), the Honourable Garth Wilkin announced that Submission #735 has been selected as the winning design for the new Ministry of Justice and Legal Affairs Headquarters, which will be located on the Bay Road, Basseterre, St. Kitts.

This decision comes after a rigorous review process of 15 unique and creative submissions, all showcasing the immense talent present in Kittitians, Nevisians, and residents.

The selection was made by a panel of experts in architecture and design, along with Ministry officials and the Federal Cabinet. These submissions were evaluated anonymously, ensuring a fair and unbiased decision-making process. The criteria for evaluation included creativity and originality, the integration of historical and modern design elements, sustainability and energy-efficient features, aesthetic appeal, and feasibility of implementation.

Attorney-General Wilkin said that the victorious design is a testament to the nation’s creative prowess and sets a benchmark for forthcoming architectural projects.

“The selection of this winning design is not just a triumph of creativity; it’s a beacon for our nation’s future in architecture. It embodies the unique spirit of our people and sets a new standard, intertwining the rich heritage of our past with the sustainable and modern innovations of our future,” said AG Wilkin. “This landmark project will stand as a testament to our commitment to blending tradition with progressive design, serving as an inspiration for all future architectural endeavors in our nation.”

Special commendations were given to Submissions #259 and #112, which placed 2nd and 3rd, respectively. The Attorney-General encourages these talented creatives to consider bidding for the design of other government buildings, including the proposed Good Governance Headquarters, which is envisioned to be built in the coming years.

The team behind Submission #735 offered insights into their design philosophy. The design combines Basseterre’s architectural heritage with modern sustainability and resilience. It innovatively uses traditional materials like Volcanic Stone and Timber siding to balance stability and modernity. A copper tone shading skin is used for its aesthetic impact and functional benefits, like protection and reduced heat gain. The design also features extensive solar paneling, highlighting a commitment to sustainable development.