Attorney-General Wilkin To Lead Bold Legal And Social Reforms In 2024

Basseterre, St. Kitts – During the third day of the 2024 Budget Debate, the Honourable Garth Wilkin, Attorney-General of St. Kitts and Nevis and Minister of Justice and Legal Affairs, outlined a forward-thinking agenda for the upcoming year. This includes significant budget allocations aimed at reinforcing the Attorney General’s Office and the Ministry of Justice & Legal Affairs, with an emphasis on comprehensive legal reforms and community development initiatives.

The 2024 budget allocates EC$3.125 million in Capital Projects and EC$24.1 million in Recurrent Expenditure, a move set to enhance the functional capacity and societal engagement of the Attorney General’s Office and the Ministry of Justice & Legal Affairs.

Attorney-General Wilkin highlighted the transformative approach towards governance and societal development in St. Kitts and Nevis, reflected in a series of critical debates scheduled for 2024 in the National Assembly.

These debates cover a spectrum of issues, ranging from constitutional education and anti-nepotism to productivity enhancement within the government sector. Also on the agenda are significant reforms in civil service law, community beautification, land allocation, and procurement practices, as well as amendments to citizenship and passport regulations.

Attorney-General Wilkin said the debates will delve into addressing illegal smuggling and human trafficking, major criminal justice reform, including innovative approaches to trials and plea negotiations, and updates to vehicular and traffic regulations. A notable focus will also be on reviewing landholding practices for non-nationals, ensuring fairness and equity.

These discussions, as outlined by Attorney-General Wilkin, represent a commitment to eradicating past inefficiencies and injustices, promoting a merit-based society, and laying the groundwork for a sustainable and equitable future. Minister Wilkin said that as St. Kitts and Nevis moves into 2024, these initiatives signify the government’s unwavering dedication to fostering justice, efficiency, and balanced growth, thereby reinforcing the nation’s commitment to democracy, transparency, and sustainable development.