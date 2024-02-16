Attorney-General Wilkin To Serve On Pestigious Caribbean Justice Reform Committee

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, St. Kitts – In an announcement that underscores St. Kitts and Nevis’ commitment to regional cooperation and legal excellence, the Honourable Garth Wilkin, Attorney-General and Minister of Justice and Legal Affairs, informed the general public of his invitation to serve on the Monitoring, Evaluation and Facilitation Committee of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ).

This appointment was made public during the Prime Minister’s Press Conference with Cabinet Ministers at the NEMA Conference Room on February 13.

Attorney-General Wilkin’s selection to sit on this critical committee marks a significant milestone for St. Kitts and Nevis in its quest for a more efficient and equitable criminal justice system. He said that the Federation has been a staunch supporter of the principles outlined in the Needham’s Point Declaration and is committed to advancing Criminal Justice Reform in the Caribbean.

AG Wilkin said that the Monitoring, Evaluation and Facilitation Committee plays a crucial role in ensuring that the common policies agreed upon by Caribbean nations are effectively implemented, making tangible improvements in the lives of people across the region.

Attorney-General Wilkin expressed his commitment to leading by example on this front.

“Naturally, if we are on the operational committee, we must lead by example. I have already had various discussions with the justice committee, as well as the Director of Public Prosecution and we plan to table sweeping reform laws by July this year.” This quote reflects his proactive approach and commitment to leveraging his position on the committee to benefit not only St. Kitts and Nevis but the entire Caribbean region.

The attorney-general said that as St. Kitts and Nevis continues to make strides in these areas, the nation stands as a beacon of progress and cooperation in the Caribbean legal landscape.