Attorney-General Wilkin Updates The Public On The Justice System In St. Kitts And Nevis

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Attorney-General and Minister of Justice and Legal Affairs, the Honourable Garth Wilkin, provided an important update on the advancements within his ministries during the Prime Minister’s Press Conference with Cabinet Ministers held at the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on November 07, 2023.

Since September 2023, the civil and criminal divisions of the two High Courts and the Judge’s Chambers have been operating from their new location at the Charles Amory Building by the Cenotaph in Fortlands Basseterre. Meanwhile, the Registry of the High Court has been temporarily situated at the Sir Lee L Moore Annex at the East Independence Square Basseterre, St. Kitts.

In addition to the logistical changes, the Attorney-General warmly welcomed the new Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Adlai Smith, acknowledging the significance of his role and expressing high hopes for his tenure.

The Attorney-General outlined a medium-term plan aimed at refurbishing the Sir Lee L Moore Judicial and Legal Services Complex to restore it as the central hub for the two High Courts, Judges Chambers, and High Court Registry. AG Wilkin disclosed that a request for proposals is being finalized to address the longstanding structural issues within the building, particularly the water problem in the basement that has persisted since its initial construction.

Minister Wilkin detailed the comprehensive works planned for the complex, including roof repairs, window replacements, internal wall removals, and mold eradication, with a targeted completion timeline set for 2024.

“These efforts are not just about refurbishment but are also a commitment to the resilience and efficacy of our justice system,” said AG Wilkin. “We are dedicated to providing a dignified and suitable environment for the administration of justice in St. Kitts and Nevis.”

The Attorney-General said that the government of St. Kitts and Nevis reaffirms its commitment to enhancing its judicial infrastructure, which is pivotal for upholding the rule of law and ensuring the smooth operation of justice throughout the Federation.