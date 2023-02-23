Audian, Saunders Set Up Big Win for St. Kitts

Audain slammed 129 while Saunders hit 154 as they led the St Kitts side to a massive 483-5 first innings to set up a convincing victory. The pair also, put on a 210-run partnership for the third wicket.

The team also benefitted from half-centuries from Mikyle Louis who added 55 and an unbeaten 51 from Jaeel Clarke.

In response, St. Maarten was bowled out in their first innings for 206 led by former West Indies U19 player Nathan Edwards with 45 and Tyanick Honroe with 38.

Bowling for St Kitts Jeremiah Louis collected two wickets for 20 runs, Rasheed Eddy nabbed two wickets for 24 and Terrance Warde captured two wickets for 27.

The St Maarten team was then asked to follow on and were bowled out in their second innings for 96. Akeem Charles with 30 was the only batsman with a score over 20.

Terrance Warde led the bowling charge for the St Kitts side with four wickets for 22 runs. Sheeno Berridge and Rasheed Eddy both supported with two wickets each.

St Kitts will be in action again on Thursday against Anguilla at Conarree.