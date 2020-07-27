CHARELSTOWN, Nevis — The following is an announcement from Government House in St. Christopher and Nevis through the Premier’s Ministry in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) regarding a proclamation in relation to Tuesday August 4.

His Excellency The Governor-General Sir S. W. Tapley Seaton GCMG, CVO, QC, LL.D acting in accordance with the advice of the Cabinet by Proclamation declared Tuesday August 4 as a Public Holiday to be observed in St. Kitts and Nevis to mark the occasion of the virtual celebration of Culturama 2020.

All persons are required to govern themselves accordingly.