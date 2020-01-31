Australia’s new High Commissioner to St. Kitts and Nevis, His Excellency Bruce Lendon, thanked Hon. Mark Brantley, Foreign Affairs Minister and Premier of Nevis, while paying him a courtesy call at his Pinney’s Estate office Wednesday, expressing gratitude for the hospitality extended to him during his visit to Nevis.

“Minister thank you very, very much for your generous hospitality you have shown me since I arrived on Nevis,” he said. “It’s been a very interesting visit to the island, and I must simply say that this is one of the most beautiful places I’ve seen, certainly in the region and probably around the world. I am very pleased to be able to be here today. Thank you.”

The High Commissioner arrived in St. Kitts and Nevis on Jan. 26, and presented his credentials the following day to Hon. Vance Amory at government Headquarters in St. Kitts. At the time the Senior Minister was acting prime minister.

Mr. Brantley welcomed the high commissioner to Nevis and spoke of the excellent relationship St. Kitts and Nevis shares with Australia. He noted the good personal relationship shared with his predecessor and expressed hope that they could develop the same type of relationship, while underscoring the importance of Australia to the Federation in many areas of cooperation.

“Australia is a very important country and we certainly look forward to cementing what are already close ties with your country. We have several things in common for example cricket and our love for cricket, education and education pursuits. We know that people here have benefited from tertiary education in Australia,” he said.“We have been very sympathetic with your country and the terrible fires, the loss of life and property that you have encountered, and I’m sure we will have an opportunity to discuss all of those and other matters as well.”