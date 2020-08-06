A seabird, apparently a long-eared cormorant, was rescued by vacationers on the stretch of beach between Chicxulub Puerto and Uaymitún, reports The Yucatan Times.

The black-colored, yellow-billed bird was found on the balcony of a summer house at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 4, 2020.

The property owners saw the cormorant and called 9-1-1. Police officers arrived on site and took the bird over to the Progreso headquarters to be later handed over to PROFEPA environmental authorities.

The bird is an adut black cormorant, with a yellow beak and about 40 centimeters long.