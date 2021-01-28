BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Authorities in St. Kitts and Nevis are sounding the alarm about the false sense of security that has seemingly set in with some members of the public letting down their guard with respect to the deadly novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Superintendent of Police Cromwell Henry said that the Police have observed a growing sense of complacency in some persons who attend public events without wearing a face covering. This has been witnessed in some businesses, and on public transportation in contravention of the COVID-19 (Prevention and Control) Act.

“We want to remind you that provisions of the COVID-19 Act of 2020, which require persons to wear face masks when in public is still in effect,” said Superintendent Henry. “Penalties are still in effect, and we beseech persons to comply with this particular provision.”

Similar concerns were voiced by Abdias Samuel, Chairman of the National COVID-19 Task Force. He recalled going into a business place and being horrified that most persons were not wearing face masks.

“Those careless acts must not be the order of the day for any of us,” said Samuel. “Wearing face masks is one of the key things that will assist us in containing the spread of the virus and protecting you and others around you.”

He referred to current scenes playing out in some neighbouring islands, where some have returned to extended curfews and long shopping lines because of a spike in cases of the COVID-19.

“We remember in our early days in March 2020 when we had to go through that same process,” said Samuel. “We, have vowed that St. Kitts and Nevis will not go back into those. However, we need the citizens to enhance their surveillance and vigilance of our borders, and communities.”

He called for compliance with the laws of the land, saying there are several penalties for breaching the COVID-19 (Prevention and Control) Act of 2020 available to law enforcement and the COVID-19 Compliance Task Force. He warned that officials are prepared to act in the interest of public safety.

“Our population is very small, and we have to protect it at all costs,” said Samuel.

Health authorities strongly encourage all citizens and residents to wear face coverings in public spaces; maintain a distance of 3.5- to 6-feet from others; avoid large gatherings; frequently sanitize hands and boost their immune system.