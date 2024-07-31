Automatic Gunfire Shots Ring Out In Haitian Capital, But Prime Minister Rushed To Safety.

- Advertisement -

Haiti’s prime minister Garry Conille escaped unharmed Monday after gangs started shooting near a hospital he was visiting, a government source told Agence France Presse, as the troubled Cairbbean nation continues to attempt to restore law and order with large parts of the capital city Port au Prince still under the control of armed gangs or private militias.

Conille, who has been in office since June, was leaving the hospital in a gang-controlled area of capital Port-au-Prince when gunmen began firing automatic weapons, an unnamed official told a reporter.

It is unclear whether the gunfire was aimed at Conille and his detail, or was in a neighborhood nearby.

Conille, escorted by Haitian police and Kenyan security forces, was driven away from the area unharmed.

Video footage showed several police officers running to take cover as shots rang out. It has not been announced if there were any injuries.

The hospital building was under gang control from the end of February until early July, when a police operation succeeded in taking it back.

Criminal groups control some 80% of Port-au-Prince, with residents saying they have faced the threat of murder, rape and kidnapping for ransom.

Hundreds of police officers from Kenya have been deployed in Haiti’s capital, part of an international effort to bring stability to a country riven by political, social and economic chaos.

Conille has vowed to restore the authority of the state. He came to office as part of an interim government that was formed following the resignation of his unpopular and unelected predecessor, Ariel Henry.

Source: VOA.