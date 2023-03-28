Autopsy Being Done on British Tourist Who Died While Swimming at St. Kitts

by Eulana Weekes

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force is investigating the death of a male British National who was on tour to St. Kitts. The man arrived in St. Kitts on Monday morning, March 27, 2023, aboard the cruise ship Britannia.

He was part of a large group, including his wife and daughter, who went on a snorkeling excursion at Peninsular Cove, South East Peninsular, where the incident occurred.

The man was removed from the water, and a fellow tourist performed several CPR attempts but was unable to revive him. He was pronounced dead by the District Medical Officer.

It was unclear whether or not the man drowned or died of natural causes. However, the police are awaiting the results of an autopsy to examine the exact cause of death.