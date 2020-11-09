BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — An autopsy was performed on the body of 58-year-old Oral Coulbourne of New Road on November 6, by Resident Pathologist, Dr. Adrian Nunez.
Dr. Nunez concluded that his death was as a result of Asphyxia due to drowning.
BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — An autopsy was performed on the body of 58-year-old Oral Coulbourne of New Road on November 6, by Resident Pathologist, Dr. Adrian Nunez.
Dr. Nunez concluded that his death was as a result of Asphyxia due to drowning.
Copyrighted Image. Copying not allowed.