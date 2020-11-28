BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — An autopsy was performed on the body of 32-year-old Rochelle Bennett alias “Boom Boom” of George Street, Newtown on November 25 by Resident Pathologist, Dr. Adrian Nunez.

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force wishes to inform the public that the previously issued autopsy findings did not include the full toxicology report and only that which was available at the time of the release. We wish to apologise for its premature dissemination.

Death according to the Resident Pathologist, Dr. Nunez, was as a result of Severe Cerebral Edema, and Right Haemorrhagic Brain Infarction due to Acute Drug Intoxication. The drugs found in elevated levels in her system were Marijuana and Cocaine. No foul play is suspected.