Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 19, 2022 (RSCNPF): An autopsy was performed on the body of 57-year-old Victor Moses of Belle Vue Mountain, St. Kitts, on January 19, 2022, by Resident Pathologist, Dr. Adrian Nuñez.

Dr. Nuñez concluded that death was as a result of severe head injury due to gunshot wounds to the head.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.